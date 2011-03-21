Unfollow!

Holly Madison and All Time Low guitarist Jack Barakat have parted ways.

"I can confirm Holly and Jack are no longer dating," a rep for Madison told E Online! "Their decision to split was both mutual and amicable."

The pair began dating last summer after several months of a virtual courtship.

"We met through a mutual friend and then somehow somebody retweeted something funny he said on Twitter," Madison told the site. "So I started following him, and then we started Tweeting each other back and forth! Then we started direct messaging each other and then exchanged numbers."

Madison didn't seemed too bummed by her new single status. This weekend the "Holly's World" star hosted a party at Chateau nightclub in Las Vegas with Brody Jenner, where she tore up a rug on the dance floor with costars Angel Porrino and Josh Strickland.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

Find out which celebs Playboy thinks are the hottest

Check out these photos of Madison through the years

Celes who have been in open relationships

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: See what these stars had to say about their exes

PHOTOS: Check out these hot winter romances