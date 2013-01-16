Holly Madison is finding a new nest before baby arrives! The first-time mom-to-be and boyfriend Pasquale Rotella are packing up their three dogs and two ferrets and moving to a new Las Vegas neighborhood -- but they're not leaving on good terms.

"We're selling this house. We thought of renting it, but we're finished here," the former Girls Next Door star and Playboy Playmate, 33, recently told Las Vegas Weekly.

"The HOA (homeowners association) here is so bad, I don't even want to deal with them," she said, laughing. "They've come after me about the dumbest things. Sometimes it's things that don't even apply to the rules."

The most-recent thing Madison came under attack for was a structure she built in her backyard.

"I built this ridiculous, human-sized doghouse behind my house, and when I went over it with my contractor, he consulted the HOA on all their restrictions and whatnot," she said. "They keep fining me for having it painted pink."

"It's a hundred dollars a month, or something like that," the Peepshow dancer said. "I haven't been paying it. I just keep sending them nasty letters."

Madison's main argument is that the giant pink doghouse can't even be seen from the street, and is a "temporary structure, so it's not even under their jurisdiction. That would be like harping on someone over their kids' jungle gym."

Instead, the pregnant star is packing up her possessions (including the doghouse) and heading to Rancho Circle neighborhood. "It's the cutest neighborhood, and I love how close it is to downtown," she gushed. "It's quirky and old."

