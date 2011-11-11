Married life isn't as charming as Holly Marie Combs once thought.

The 37-year-old "Charmed" alumna, who currently stars on ABC Family's "Pretty Little Liars," has filed for divorce from David Donoho, her husband of seven years, TMZ reports.

Combs cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split. She is seeking joint custody of their three children, Finley, 7, Riley, 5, and Kelley, 2.

The actress wed Donoho, a "Charmed" key grip, in 2004. This is Combs' second marriage. She divorced Bryan Travis Smith in 1997 after four years of marriage.

