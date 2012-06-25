Has Ann Curry been replaced on TODAY?

Although the status of the co-anchor's position on the TODAY Show is still unknown, Holly Robinson Peete tweeted her support to Curry on Monday.

"Wishing Ann Curry so much luck in her future," Peete, 47, wrote. "Tough to be replaced so publicly after so many years... Good Luck Ann!" The former co-host of The Talk also shared a link to a report on the Huffington Post that claims NBC News is reportedly planning on paying the TODAY co-host $10 million to leave the show.

After 15 years on the show, reports surfaced last week that the network is looking to replace Curry due to low ratings. Curry, 55, was promoted from the news desk to co-anchor in June 2011 when Meredith Vieira left the show.

If the rumors are true, it won't come as a shock to Curry. She told the August issue of Ladies' Home Journal that she's aware of the show's poor ratings. "You worry, 'Am I not good enough? Am I not what people need? Am I asking the right questions?' When people say negative things or speculate, you can't help but feel hurt," she admitted.

Peete was publicly dismissed as a co-host from CBS's The Talk, along with Leah Remini, after one season in September 2011. She told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2011 that how she learned she was fired from The Talk was hurtful.

"Usually when you get fired, your boss brings you in, sits you down and tells you why they can't keep you," Peete explained. "They say we have to downsize or you're not doing this, you're not doing that. I was never given that opportunity."

"So, I just started hearing rumors that other people were hired," she said. "So, I'm like, 'That's going to be a crowded table.' And I couldn't get anything from my agents, no one could get anything from anybody – just that I wasn't released [from my contract]. It was the most peculiar situation."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Holly Robinson Peete Offers Ann Curry Support Amidst TODAY Firing Reports