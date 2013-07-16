BEIJING (AP) — A Hollywood director says that although the movie industry may be benefiting by adding Chinese elements to its films, it won't be making wholesale changes to the way it tells stories on the screen just to cater to China's audience.

Hollywood has set its sights on the nation of 1.3 billion, which has now become the world's second-biggest movie market.

Roland Emmerich — who is in China to promote his action film "White House Down" — says there is a new level of cooperation with Chinese partners. But he said in an interview with The Associated Press on Wednesday that it won't affect the movies that much, because "China doesn't also want to only see movies about China, they want to see movies about other things in the world."