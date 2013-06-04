Hollywood matchmaker: Britney Spears
By Wonderwall Editors
It's been almost six months since Britney, 31, split with her fiance, Jason Trawick. And yeah, she's been seeing a regular Joe for a couple months now -- but that's got rebound written all over it. We're sure he's a nice guy and all, but remember what happened the last time she dated a civilian? (No offense, K-Fed.) We just miss the days when the Princess of Pop dated other celebrities -- and since Justin Timberlake is sadly now off the market, we rounded up a list of the hottest stars who we think could be a good match for Britney. So keep reading -- and tell us what you think of our matchmaking skills!
David Lucado
Just a month after her split from Jason Trawick in January 2013, Britney's dad set her up with David, a regular Joe from Virginia who works at a law firm and likes to play golf. By all accounts, they're pretty happy together so far. He obvs gets her style (check out that fedora!). And he's reportedly a down-to-earth, un-Hollywood guy. But can he handle everything that comes with dating one of the world's biggest music stars?
