Hollywood Matchmaker: Ryan Reynolds

By Patricia Ramos

We still don't know why Ryan Reynolds recently split from Scarlett Johansson -- bringing an end to their era as Hollywood's hottest golden couple -- but we do know one thing: The "Green Lantern" star is the ultimate catch. The Canadian native, 34, is charming and approachable, and he can keep us laughing for days. Still enjoying his reign as People's Sexiest Man Alive, Ryan also boasts washboard abs and bulging biceps, which are clearly the result of crafted by extensive workouts and a strict diet regimen.

At Wonderwall, we want to make sure his hard work won't go to waste. To help, we've picked out the most eligible single females in Hollywood, who we think would make good flames -- or maybe just dates to the "Green Lantern" premiere this week -- for this Hollywood hunk- or perhaps simply a date to the "Green Lantern" premiere this week. Get your click on and see if you agree.

