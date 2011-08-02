Want the kids to pitch in around the house? It'll cost ya!

Kourtney Kardashian, Tori Spelling and Molly Ringwald all agree on one thing: kids should get an allowance -- if they earn it! These celebrity moms revealed how they teach their kids about the value a dollar with BabyCenter's Moms and the City.

"I think if [kids] do chores, it's a great thing," Kardashian, 32, said, noting that right now her 19-month-old son, Mason, is too young to be on the family payroll.

Tori Spelling -- mom to Liam, 4, Stella, 3, and another baby on the way -- agreed on the issue. "I definitely think I want our kids to do chores," she said. "I think that'll be important. I think that gets lost sometimes -- kids don't do chores nowadays."

"I never got an allowance, so I can't relate," Spelling's hubby Dean McDermott chimed in. "I either did [my chores] or I got a fresh one!"

Bethenny Frankel, mom of Bryn, 14-months, said she'd definitely give her daughter an allowance. "I like $10 for an allowance," the 40-year-old said. "Maybe like biweekly, like I pay my assistants. Every two weeks you get $10. Maybe I'll actually use paychecks to do her payroll."

Secret Life of the American Teenager's Molly Ringwald gives her 7-year-old daughter Matilda "a very small allowance."

"She doesn't have to do a lot to get it," the 43-year-old admitted. "[But] I opened up a [bank] account for her, and she just keeps putting it in there and keeps talking about what she's going to get. Right now she's saving for a car!"

