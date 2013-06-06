Hollywood mysteries and secrets

By Marisa Laudadio

Who doesn't love a good conspiracy theory? As any lover of pop culture will attest, there's nothing better than a juicy Hollywood mystery -- even if the answers aren't always crystal clear.

Join us for a walk down memory lane as we explore clues about celebs' marriages, bodies, paternity, secret families, friendships, song inspirations and more…

Mystery No. 1: Why did Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake break up?

After three years of bliss as pop music's greatest power couple, Britney and Justin called it quits in 2002. Officially, their busy careers were to blame, but reports soon leaked alleging that Britney had -- gasp! -- cheated on JT with choreographer Wade Robson. Both stars were devastated. "You get to a point when you're crying yourself to sleep every night. I feel like I'm in the middle of a soap opera," Justin told People after the split. Britney cryptically addressed what happened in a 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer, who asked whether JT's classic breakup song "Cry Me A River" was about her being unfaithful. "I think everyone has a side to their story to make them feel a certain way, and I'm not technically saying he's wrong but I'm not technically saying he's right either…" said Brit, who wrote her own hit, "Everytime," as an apology. "I really thought that I was going to be with him for the rest of my life."

