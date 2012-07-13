Celebrities share their reactions to the death Friday of Oscar-winning producer Richard Zanuck:

— "In 1974, Dick Zanuck and I sat in a boat off Martha's Vineyard and watched the mechanical shark sink to the bottom of the sea. Dick turned to me and smiled. `Gee, I sure hope that's not a sign.' That moment forged a bond between us that lasted nearly 40 years. He taught me everything I know about producing. He was one of the most honorable and loyal men of our profession and he fought tooth and nail for his directors. Dick Zanuck was a cornerstone of our industry, both in name and in deed." — Steven Spielberg, whose films "Jaws" and "The Sugarland Express" Zanuck produced.

— "I'm stunned! Richard was a good and longtime friend. A very fine producer who was wonderful to work for and with." — Morgan Freeman, star of 1989's "Driving Miss Daisy," which earned Zanuck a best-picture Oscar.

— "Richard Zanuck was a long-standing member of the Warner Bros. family and an extraordinary producer. His body of work includes some of the best loved films of all time, including our own `Driving Miss Daisy' ... He was a good friend and will always be remembered as a true gentleman who strove for and achieved excellence throughout his career." — Barry Meyer, Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros.

— "Didn't know Richard Zanuck but heard he was not only a great producer but a class act. In a town that needs more of it. RIP Mr. Zanuck." — Six-time Oscar-nominated songwriter Diane Warren on Twitter.