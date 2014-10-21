By Jessica Wedemeyer

How well do you know Hollywood's single moms? BING to test your knowledge!

Jennifer Lopez

J.Lo certainly wasn't planning for single motherhood, but such were the cards the diva was dealt when she and her husband of seven years parted ways in 2011. Though she recently told Elle that raising her kids alone is "not easy," she's still blessed to have gotten adorable twins out of her failed romance.

BING: Find out their names

FIND: Find out who their famous father is

SEARCH: See more photos of J.Lo's kids