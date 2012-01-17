LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Two film industry unions are closer to merging.

The Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists announced Monday they have agreed to a plan to combine their unions. The announcement comes after nine days of talks between the unions in Hollywood.

SAG represents 125,000 actors, while AFTRA represents 70,000 professional performers, broadcasters and recording artists. Some 45,000 of AFTRA's members also belong to SAG. AFTRA supported a merger with SAG in 1998 and 2003 only to see those efforts fail.

SAG National President Ken Howard and AFTRA National President Roberta Reardon said in a joint statement they are confident their "members will agree that we have created something we can all be proud of."

The plan will be recommended later this month to the unions' boards.