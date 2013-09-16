Hollywood's Hottest Blond Guys

tom felton hair

By Molly McGonigle

They say that blonds have more fun. But whether that's true or not, we'd have to say that the people on this list seem to have lots of good things going on -- and mostly to do with their hair. In honor of Tom Felton's birthday on Sept. 22, let's take a look at other hot blond dudes.

There's nothing sneaky or slithering about this guy's perfectly coiffed blond locks, even if he played a hated Slytherin for years in "Harry Potter."