Hollywood's Oldest Party Animals

By Jessica Wedemeyer

Who says getting older means growing up? Not these Hollywood stars! As far as they're concerned, things just keep getting better with age. In honor of wild child at heart Tara Reid's 37th birthday on Nov. 8, we're rounding up Hollywood's biggest party animals: those fun-loving, club-dwelling nightlife fixtures who can always be counted on to keep the party bumping into the wee hours of the night despite their senior status. Click through to see which party people made our list, starting with the birthday girl.

RELATED: Unlucky Celebs

Tara Reid

Age: 37

Anyone remember "Taradise," Tara's short-lived reality series and travel show? Let us refresh your memory! E! paid the "American Pie" alum to travel the globe hitting up the hottest party scenes across the planet from 2005 to 2006, while the actress was still deeply embedded in the Hollywood social scene. The show ended after a season amidst rumors the host was struggling with the demands of the job. So it's no surprise the professional party girl checked herself into rehab in 2008. Since then, Tara's mostly taken her partying ways across the pond. Earlier this year, after a night of hard partying in St. Tropez, French paparazzi shot the actress and an equally wasted female pal toppling over a parked motorcycle. They then struggled to get to their feet before teetering onto a nearby yacht. Some things never change!