Who knew televangelist Joel Osteen had such a hot body?

The 48-year-old preacher revealed his sexy six-pack abs while paddle boarding in Hawaii with wife Victoria, son Johnathan and daughter Alexandra Thursday. Osteen is in town to preach at the Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, Hawaii Friday.

Osteen frequently posts diet and fitness advice on his website, encouraging people "to take care of your temple."

"Don't put things in that you know shouldn't be in. Limit the sugars. Limit the caffeine. Drink more water. Eat more fruits and vegetables and don't live off of these packaged lunch meats," Osteen advises. "Eat more organic when you can. More baked and less fried."

