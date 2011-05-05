The Home Alone house is for sale! For $2.4 million, the McCallister home can be yours.

The house was first made famous by Macaulay Culkin in the 1990 family comedy where his character, an 8-year-old boy named Kevin, is accidentally left behind when his family heads to Paris for Christmas -- and a duo of bumbling crooks attempts to bust into the house.

The stately red-brick colonial Georgian house is located in Winnetka, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. According to its real estate listing, it was built in the 1920s and features "four en suite bedrooms."

Marissa Hopkins, the realtor selling the home, tells MSNBC: "Very few homes have a leading role in a movie, in a sense of being coming an additional character."

