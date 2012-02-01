What would Tim "The Tool Man" Taylor have to say about this?

Former Home Improvement child star Taran Noah Smith was busted for DUI and drug possession, TMZ reports.

Now 27, Smith -- who played youngest brother Mark Taylor on the 90s sitcom -- was arrested in Los Angeles County in the wee hours of Wednesday morning after cops investigated why his 1998 Honda Accord was parked at an angle in front of a fire hydrant.

When police approached the car, the officer reportedly smelled a "strong" odor of weed and believed Smith was under the influence. TMZ reports hash, a type of marijuana, was found at the time of his arrest.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Smith was still in custody and being booked for the felony offense.

