Police in New York City have arrested a homeless man on suspicion of stalking pop star Rihanna.

Kevin Mcglynn was detained by cops on Thursday and he was arraigned on charges of stalking, menacing, and harassment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Friday.

The 53-year-old is accused of sending a batch of threatening messages to the "Umbrella" hitmaker, delivering many of them by hand to her apartment in the Big Apple. Police officers tracked him down after he allegedly dropped his benefits card, which featured his name and last-known address, in the star's building.

Rihanna's lawyer told the court on Friday that Mcglynn's alleged behavior caused the singer to "fear for her physical safety". Mcglynn has been held without bail.