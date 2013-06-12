Greetings from Tybee Island! Honey Boo Boo's family hit the beach for a day of fun in the sun -- and Us Weekly has the postcard-ready photos to prove it.

Leaving her socks on, June "Mama Bear" Shannon rocked a black and white-printed tankini with a black T-shirt. The 33-year-old mom of five channeled Baywatch, splashing around while holding a lifeguarding rescue device.

Meanwhile, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 7, donned pink bikini bottoms, a plaid tankini top and a blue float for the beach day.

Joined by Honey Boo Boo's siblings, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, 12, Anna "Chickadee" Shannon, 17, Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 15, Kaitlyn "Baby Kaitlyn" Shannon, Mama June's husband, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, 40, and Lee "Uncle Poodle" Thompson, the reality TV family had a vacay to remember.

"Omg had a blast on tybee today a first time ever at a beach for pumpkin katilyn and alana and my first time going in the ocean," Mama June wrote on Facebook after the the day.

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo season two is set to premiere July 17 at 9pm on TLC.

