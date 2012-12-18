Happy holla-days from Honey Boo Boo!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan isn't the only reality TV family spreading a little Christmas cheer with a card this year. TLC pageant princess Alana Thompson (aka Honey Boo Boo) and her loved ones also got into the spirit of the season when they posed for a portrait at Smiley's Flea Market and Yard Sale in their hometown of Macon, Ga., over the weekend.

The photo shows 7-year-old Thompson -- in a red-and-black plaid dress with neon-green hair extensions -- grinning at the camera alongside the rest of the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" tribe: Mama June Shannon, dad Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, and sisters Lauryn (aka Pumpkin, 12), Jessica (aka Chubbs, 15), and Anna (aka Chickadee, 17), who has a little one of her own, baby Kaitlyn.

As the family gears up for the upcoming holiday, they've been reminiscing about past Christmases -- and past Christmas presents -- for TLC's holiday-themed Honey Boo Boo specials, airing early next year.

"My best gift is the tent that goes over my bed," the precocious "Toddlers & Tiaras" standout gushes of her all-time favorite present.

As for what she expects to find under the tree this year? Not coal. "I think I'll be on the nice list," the tot says in a promotional clip for the show. "Because my daddy's already Santa Claus and that gives me a guess that I'm going to be on the nice list."

