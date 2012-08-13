Fans of Toddlers & Tiaras breakout star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson are well aware of the tot's penchant for made-up words like "redneckognize" and her love for cheese puffs. On Wednesday's episode of her TLC spinoff, Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, the six-year-old reveals another hidden secret: Her mom loves to go extreme couponing!

"It's better than sex!" Alana's mom, June (dubbed "Mama") enthuses as she brings Alana and daughter Lauren, 12, ("Pumpkin"), along for a trip to the local Piggly Wiggly grocery store near their McIntyre, Ga., hometown.

As she peruses the aisles with her daughters checking prices on items including Ramen noodles and mustard, June explains that her knowledge of couponing is entirely self-taught. "I taught myself," she muses. "It doesn't take an id- . . . a rocket scientist to coupon."

Watch the preview clip above for more of the family's hilarious thrifty tips -- and what Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin think of their mom's unique shopping habits!

Here Comes Honey Boo Boo airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. (EST) on TLC.

