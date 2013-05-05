Here comes the bride, all dressed in ... camouflage and neon orange? Mama June made quite an entrance at her backyard nuptials to longtime love Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson in their Georgia backyard on Sunday.

The reality show mom ditched the traditional white gown for a more colorful ensemble -- a cap-sleeve camouflage gown with orange trim and ribbons -- for her walk down the aisle. The blushing bride even carried a bouquet of multi-colored roses on her special day.

Her daughter, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson, 7, followed suit with the bright color scheme, wearing a ruffled hot pink-and-orange floor-length gown for the happy occasion.

Little Honey Boo Boo carried a small white basket for her wedding duties. The ceremony was being filmed for the upcoming season of "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," which will return to TLC on July 17.

Earlier in the day, TMZ released a photo of an invitation for the big day, in which asked guests to refrain from "cell phones, cameras, or outside videotaping." According to the site, guests were also asked to dress accordingly for the event, meaning "full redneck attire."

Alana's older sisters Pumpkin, Chickadee and Chubbs were also on hand to celebrate the union between Mama June and Sugar Bear.

