In new developments for the "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo" family, Mama June's daughter Anna Marie Cardwell emotionally responds to reports that her mother is still dating the man who Anna says molested her as a child.

NEWS: Mama June reacts to claim she's dating a child molester

After TMZ reported that Mama June is allegedly romantically involved with Mark McDaniel, a convicted sex offender, TLC canceled the series. Anna, now 20, says McDaniel molested her at age 8, resulting in his 10-year prison sentence.

Mama June has denied that she is dating McDaniel and claims that she has not seen him since he's been out of jail.

Anna - known on the show by the nickname "Chickadee" -- told People that she doesn't know what to believe. She said, 'My whole body believes she is telling the truth, but my mind is going back and forth from-you know, hey, she's telling the truth or she's not telling the truth, but most of me believes her.'

NEWS: Mama June calls it quits with Sugar Bear

Anna also opened up about how Mama June first reacted after the abuse 18 years ago, 'A week or so after it happened, I talked to Mama and she was upset, crying and saying, 'I don't believe you, I don't believe you, why would you do this to me?' 'And I was like, 'Mama, he did that to me and I can't do anything about it. You were never there to see it. You were always at work.'

If the report is true and Mama June and McDaniel are currently involved, Anna said, 'I would feel hurt. I would not feel betrayed, but I would feel hurt. You know the past should be in the past and it should stay in the past and not come out.'