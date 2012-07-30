So much for solidarity!

When Women's World Cup champion Brandi Chastain, 44, commented on Team USA's chances at winning gold in the 2012 Summer Olympics July 28, her remarks angered goalkeeper and former Dancing With the Stars competitor Hope Solo.

"As a defender, your responsibilities are to defend . . . win the ball, and then keep possession," Chastain said on NBC. "And that's something that [defender] Rachel Buehler actually needs to improve on in this tournament."

Solo, 31, quickly defended her teammate -- and slammed Chastain -- via Twitter. "It's too bad we cant have commentators who better represent the team and know more about the game," Solo wrote in a tweet addressed to Chastain. "Lay off commentating about defending and goalkeeping until you get more educated. The game has changed from a decade ago."

"It's important to our fans to enjoy the spirit of the Olympics. It's not possible when someone on air is saying that a player is the worst defender!" Solo added. "I feel bad for our fans that have to push mute, especially because Arlo White is fantastic. Brandi should be helping to grow the sport."

Chastain -- perhaps best known for spontaneously tearing off her jersey and falling to her knees in a sports bra after winning the Women's World Cup in 1999 -- has yet to respond via Twitter.

Solo will not be disciplined for her series of tweets criticizing Chastain, coach Pia Sundhage, 52, tells ESPN. "We had a conversation: If you look at the women's national team, what do you want [people] to see? What do you want them to hear? And that's where we do have a choice -- as players, coaches, staff, the way we respond to certain things."

Despite the drama, Team USA triumphed over Colombia 3-0.

