When Hope Solo and her U.S. teammates won the Olympic gold medal in Beijing in 2008, the soccer superstar went wild.

"When we were done partying, we got out of our nice dresses, got back into our stadium coats and, at 7 a.m. with no sleep, went on the TODAY show drunk," Solo recently told ESPN. "Needless to say, we looked like hell."

But after nabbing the gold for a second time in London August 9 (beating Japan 2-1), the 31-year-old athlete decided to stay sober while celebrating. "We are well-hydrated this morning," she joked during an interview with TODAY co-anchor Matt Lauer, 54.

During Thursday's game, Solo and her teammates played in front of 80,203 fans at Wembley Stadium. Solo made a critical save in the 83rd minute to preserve the team's win, as midfielder Carli Lloyd scored both goals against Japan earlier that evening.

"I was counting down the minutes from 70 on," Lloyd, 30, admitted. "I think it's all in the mind, so whatever you visually prepare comes true."

Thursday's victory was especially sweet for the U.S. athletes, who lost the World Cup to Japan in 2011.

"I actually was crying on the back of the bus going to the game," Solo told co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, 40, in a separate TODAY segment. "I was crying for the gratitude I have for this kind of opportunity to fulfill my dreams."

