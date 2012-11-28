Hope Solo's husband is in trouble with the law again.

Jerramy Stevens was arrested Wednesday in Tampa, Fla. after violating his probation from an October 2010 arrest for marijuana possession, E! News reports.

The violation resulted from the 33-year-old former NFL star's alleged assault on his then-fiancee Hope Solo, 31, on Nov. 12. Stevens was arrested after the altercation on suspicion of fourth-degree assault, but the charges were dropped. One day later, he married the gold medal-winning goalie.

Stevens is currently in jail, and a bond has not yet been set.

On Tuesday, Solo spoke out for the first time about the alleged assault to Larry Brown Sports.

"It's unfortunate what the media can do to really judge before the facts are out there. It's hard to see, but it's a hard truth and it's part of life, she said. "I'm happy. I'm happily married. We never stand for domestic violence. I've never been hit in my life. It's unfortunate, and that's what the media can do."

