Last week, Lindsay Sloane and husband Dar Rollins welcomed their first child, according to Us Weekly.

The actress' rep confirmed to the publication that the Horrible Bosses star, 34, gave birth to healthy baby girl by the name of Maxwell Lue on January 19.

Sloane and Rollins, an agent at International Creative Management (ICM), have been married since 2004.

