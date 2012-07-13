Hospitalized 'Green Mile' star 'looking good,' says co-star
Actor Michael Clarke Duncan was given a boost as he recovered from a heart attack on Friday after receiving a visit from his former TV co-star Geoff Stults.
RELATED: 50 Cent in car accident, released from hospital
The big man's girlfriend, Omarosa Stallworth, initially saved the former bodyguard's life by performing CPR after finding him in a state of cardiac arrest in the early hours of Friday, and she was able to resuscitate him.
RELATED: Celeb Health Habits
The 54-year-old was then taken to a nearby hospital and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit, and he was subsequently deemed "stable."
RELATED: Rachael Ray Talks Paula Deen's Health, Cookbook Ghostwriters and Eating Fresh
Duncan was well enough for visitors later on Friday - Geoff Stults, his co-star in "The Finder," headed to the medical facility to boost his friend's spirits.
As he left the hospital, Stults told TMZ.com, "I saw him, he's looking good and that's really all we know right now. (They're) running tests. He's looking fine."
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Nov. 02, 2018 See which couples have called it quits this year
- Nov. 02, 2018 These are the stars who got married this year!