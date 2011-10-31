"Man Down," indeed.

Barbados-born pop star Rihanna is currently hooked up to an IV drip at a Swedish hospital, forcing her to cancel one of her European tour dates.

"I am sorry to everyone who was coming out to my show in Malmo, Sweden. I was so excited to perform for you all," the 23-year-old tells Us Weekly in a statement. "It would have been a great time. . .so much better than being sick with the flu, ugh! I'm really disappointed I couldn't be there."

No word yet on whether Rihanna will resume her Loud tour in Stockholm, Sweden on November 1. The singer's sixth studio album, Talk That Talk, is scheduled for release on November 21.

