It's been nearly an entire year since Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie added to their ridiculously famous family, which can only mean one thing -- rampant adoption rumors.

Last month, there was speculation that the poopie-pantsed-surrounded amours were hoping to adopt a child from India.

Now, London's Mail on Sunday claims the A-list parents of Maddox, 7; Pax, 5; Zahara, 4; Shiloh, 2; and 9-month-old twins Vivienne and Knox recently made an under-the-radar trip to the Philippines, ostensibly with an eye toward increasing their brood's number to lucky No. 7.

The paper purports that the Jolie-Pitts winged into Manila's Ninoy Aquino International Airport on a private jet a little more than a week ago and enjoyed a brief stay before departing on April 5 for New York, where the super-sylphlike actress has been filming the thriller "Salt."

All of which they supposedly managed to do without anybody seeing them or capturing so much as a blurry image.

"Brad and Ange flew out together," a source asserts to the tab. "They want to add to their family and tried to adopt from Burma but the authorities are very strict, so they decided to look at the Philippines."

Or not.

While the pair's people are mum on the report, the country's adoption board tells the Philippine Daily Inquirer that it hasn't heard a peep about the Jolie-Pitts.

"As of today [Monday], there has been no inquiry on how to adopt [a Filipino child] or application to adopt from this couple," says an official.

The paper also checked with the general manager at Ninoy Aquino Airport, who couldn't find any record of Brad and Angelina landing there.

"We would have known if they arrived," maintains the staffer.

Meanwhile, in other adoption-centric news, Madonna isn't giving up hope of becoming mom to 3-year-old Malawian Mercy James, despite her failed adoption bid earlier this month. The pop icon has now decided to go public to explain her altruistic motives.

"I want to provide Mercy with a home, a loving family environment and the best education and health care possible," Madonna wrote in an e-mail to Malawi's The Nation newspaper. "And it's my hope that she, like [my son] David, will one day return to Malawi and help the people of their country."

Madonna, who is appealing the adoption denial, then expressed her gratitude for "the level of support that I have received from the people of Malawi and my friends around the world."

