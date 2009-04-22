For a guy who once dated the meticulously coiffed Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck still has a thing or two to learn about mane maintenance. Jennifer Garner tells the May issue of In Style that her hubby hasn't quite figured out how to wrangle 3-year-old daughter Violet's blond locks.

"Ben will do the school run," she says of the tyke's morning drop-off. "He dresses her and does her hair. It's pretty funny. You can always tell when he has been at it, just two random barrettes hanging in there. It's so sweet."

The actor's styling skills are documented daily by the paparazzi, who are usually stationed outside of Violet's preschool. Jen says she deals with the constant shutterbug presence by making sure her daughter remains at ease.

"I try not to look, but when I see these [paparazzi] pictures of Violet and me, I'm always smiling like a monkey, trying not to let her feel my anxiety," she explains of her coping mechanism, which seems to be working given the many pics of the ridiculously pie-cute tot smiling wide. "That was some really good advice I got about dealing with it."

But the actress says the older Violet gets, the less she likes being followed around by photographers. "She'll say to them, 'Please stop flashing your camera in my face,' but they won't stop," sighs Garner. "Then she'll say, 'I don't understand, Mommy. I said please!' It's just twisted."

As for 3-month-old Seraphina, Jennifer says her arrival has been life-changing. "With Sera, I'm so sure of her sweetness as a person," she gushes. "She's taught me that there's an innate goodness in people that's real. And it's there from birth."

Meanwhile, in other celebrity mom news, Tori Spelling says her two kids, Liam, 2, and Stella, 10 months, are already accustomed to the paparazzi.

"He has no idea what he's getting into," she tells the Daily Beast of her son's friendliness with photogs. "Stella's a ham, too. The kids are hilarious. They're definitely very socialized. They're friendly with everyone. It is strange sometimes to think that people know my 2-year-old by name, but that's the world we live in."

Tori, who's out promoting her new book, "Mommywood," also opens up about her fear that Liam would emerge from the womb with an overly generous proboscis, a topic she touches on in the tome.

"In the book I did speculate about that because when I saw the sonogram, all I could think about was, 'Oh my God, does his nose look large?'" she recalls. "Obviously, that comes from what I experienced myself growing up."

Tori eventually figured out that her growing bun was simply squeezed for oven space and was getting "all squashed up," leading to "greatly exaggerated" features.

"But I didn't know that then," says the mom-feuding, anorexia-denying Mrs. Dean McDermott. "They look a bit scary. So I just put the question out there -- is that reaction a characteristic of someone living in Hollywood? Or do moms everywhere think the same thing? Do they all worry about what their kids will look like? I think they do."

