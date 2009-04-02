When you can't even order a pizza without your dad's say-so, your dating options are limited, which might be why Britney Spears is being linked to whoever is nearby, including ex-husband Kevin Federline and a trio of men in her employ.

Let's begin with the K-Fed rumors, courtesy of OK!, which believes the Candie's-posing, closely supervised popster (although maybe not closely enough) is hoping to reconcile with her ex, who is tagging along on her Circus tour with tots Sean Preston, 3, and Jayden James, 2.

"They have such a complicated history," says a Federline source, "but Britney has never stopped caring about him she's feeling like she, Kevin and the boys could have a fresh start."

But a return trip to Dysfunction Junction may be news to K-Fed, who was photographed in Los Angeles on Tuesday with leggy girlfriend Victoria Prince.

Meanwhile, does Spears need an intervention from Backup Dancers Anonymous?

Star magazine claims Brit, who once fell hard for Federline's fancy footwork, has been getting her flirt on with one Chase Benz, a "chiseled" 21-year-old hoofer on her tour.

"Brit really loves the way Chase looks, and she has a thing for Southern boys with loads of charm," shares a mole. "And being on tour again, plus having a sexy new guy to get close to, has put Brit in a great frame of mind."

One red flag: Benz has some chatty relations.

"He's a true gentleman and has a big heart," his grandma kvells to the tab. "She's lucky to have him in her show -- and Chase just adores her!"

But only in a strictly professional sense, pooh-poohs his mom, who tells Heat magazine (via Digital Spy) that he already has a girlfriend.

"He's a young man -- he doesn't want that kind of lifestyle," she says. "He's been brought up in the Bible belt -- he just happens to be a good dancer."

The Benz whispers come on the heels of a report from the New York Daily News that alleges Spears had "a few romantic interludes" with another dancer while string-pulling dad Jamie was away.

"Britney was a bad girl," teases a spy. "Literally as soon as her dad left, she started getting cozy with a dancer named Gio. It wasn't serious."

Papa Spears supposedly shut it down when he returned.

And finally, the London Sun resurrects rumblings that Brit is secretly seeing her agent, Jason Trawick, despite the denials that circulated last month.

"Britney and Jason have been an item for quite a few months now," alleges a spy, adding that Spears' dad is supportive. "Jamie really really likes Jason. He has done everything he can to get them together."

