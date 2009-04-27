It's a match made in PR heaven: She's a wholesome Disney teen queen; he's the rising star of the "Twilight" franchise. But are Selena Gomez, 16, and Taylor Lautner, 17, a budding twosome?

Over the weekend, the cuter-than-a-baby-monkey-cuddling-a-teddy-bear pair was snapped arm-in-arm and sharing a hug as they exited a restaurant just outside of Vancouver, British Columbia, where Taylor is getting lycanthropic in the currently filming "New Moon" and Selena is shooting the Beverly Cleary-based "Ramona and Beezus."

After dinner, they moseyed over to a movie theater to catch Beyoncé's stalker thriller "Obsessed," which seems like an odd choice for a date night but evidently did little to dampen the mood.

"They were cuddling throughout the movie and sat very close together," a spy tells People magazine. "[They were] definitely acting like they were boyfriend and girlfriend."

This wasn't the first time the duo has been spotted together, however. According to E! News, they not only had dinner recently at an Old Spaghetti Factory branch, but also met up for coffee last Thursday with Selena's mom acting as chaperone. OMG!

"They were very low-key and kept to themselves," an eyewitness says of their caffeine stop. "Nobody bothered them."

Still, a Selena insider downplays the implication of their quality time to People, saying, "He has been visiting her on the set and they've been hanging out in Vancouver. The two of them are friends."

In other fledgling couple news, Dev Patel's recent camera-caught cuddliness with his "Slumdog Millionaire" co-star Freida Pinto has received the stamp of approval from his chatty mom.

"First it was the film and now everything else seems to have slotted into place," his mother, Anita, kvells to the London Daily Mirror. "Life can't get any better for him. Freida is really beautiful and I am really happy for them."

Last week, Patel, 19, and Pinto, 24, were snapped looking moony-eyed as they dined at a café in Tel Aviv (the prepossessing actress is filming a movie in Jerusalem), and People magazine reports they kissed and touched digits in between chowing down.

