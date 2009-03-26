By Kat Giantis

Are Kirsten Dunst and Josh Hartnett just two hipster-ish ships that repeatedly pass in the night, or is there something more behind their saliva-swapping interludes?

People magazine reports the onetime "Virgin Suicides" co-stars, who have been spied looking cozy on a trio of occasions over the past year or so, were "dancing together and making out" at New York hot spot Beatrice Inn on March 21.

After the ostensible hoofing and lip-locking, the pair moseyed over to Hartnett's loft with a passel of pals in tow. According to the mag, the rehabbed starlet soon made herself at home on the wispily facial-haired actor's lap and resumed polishing his tonsils.

Kirsten, 26, and Josh, 30, were last seen together in January, when they shared a meal at an NYC sushi joint. Six months earlier, they met up for an intimate tête-à-tête, again at the Beatrice Inn, a rendezvous that came six months after they supposedly got smoochy at the Sundance Film Festival.

In other hookup news, Josh Groban insists he's not puckering up with Katy Perry, despite rumors to the contrary.

"Josh and Katy are very close friends and hang out, but they are not a couple," the operatic crooner's rep maintains to People, apparently unaware that "very close friends" is usually publicist code for "they're totally into each other."

Speaking of close friends, David Duchovny and Téa Leoni have remained just that following their split last October after 11 years of marriage, stepping out together for dinner dates, trick-or-treating with their two kids, and the occasional Knicks game.

Now, it appears the "Californication" star and the actress, who parted ways not long after he completed rehab for a sex addiction, have moved on to family vacations. According to Us Weekly, the seemingly reconciliation-minded pair recently took their tykes on a getaway to the West Indies.

"David and Téa were holding hands on the beach," an eyewitness tells the magazine. "Everyone seemed very happy, and she looked fantastic!"

