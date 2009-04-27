Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson had a series of not-so-stealthy meet-ups late last week, touching off talk that they may be giving their dysfunctional, squabble-fueled romance another chance. And that's loosened the lips of several people close to the capricious inamoratas, who expressed concern over the unemployed actress' worryingly rickety figure and emotional state.

"She is a self-destructive person," a Lohan confidant tells People magazine of her recent slim-down. "It's all part of her cry for attention. She wants Sam to see how bad she's hurting and she wants Hollywood to see her as a 'tortured artist' who is wasting away . . . This is a symptom of something much bigger -- a desperate need to be noticed."

A Ronson insider pipes in that when Lindsay is feeling "off-balance, she'll pull out every issue you can imagine. She doesn't eat. She stays up all night and sleeps all day, so she misses meals. When she is doing good, when she is happy, her appetite is healthy and her weight is healthy."

The starlet's rep counters, "Her weight is fine."

The Sam source also cautions not to read too much into the DJ's recent Facebook relationship status change from "single" to "It's complicated," insisting, "It would be crazy to base any real information on what she has there. She is single. Tomorrow it might say she is married to Tom Cruise, you never know."

And although Lindsay told Ellen DeGeneres last week that the bust-up "came out of nowhere," another mole emphasizes how "stressed out" Ronson's restraining order-inquiring family is over the relationship.

"Lindsay is so controlling that she could have had all the Ronson siblings be on her side if she was nice to them, but she always had to be in charge of the situation," snipes the snitch. "If they are on their way to Gucci, she will make them all go to Prada."

Horrors! Not Prada!

"And if she doesn't get her way," continues the insider, "she will complain and harass until she gets her way."

But that's apparently not enough to make Ronson cut off communication with Lohan, who surfaced in Maui on Sunday and dropped major bucks at, coincidentally, Gucci (perhaps someone else wanted to go to Prada).

"Samantha's not a mean person who would ditch her," concludes a source. "She doesn't hate her -- it's just too much."

