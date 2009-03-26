Has Jamie Lynn Spears decided to wait to get hitched until, say, she can legally toast to her own happiness at the ceremony? That's the word from OK!, which believes that the starlet, 17, who gave birth to daughter Maddie Briann in June 2008, has opted against pledging to stick with baby daddy-cum-fiancé Casey Aldridge, 18, until death do they part.

(Go ahead: Exhale in relief. We'll wait.)

"The wedding's off," a snitch tells the tab. "They are still in love, living together [in Mississippi] and very happy, but they have no plans to get married. Jamie Lynn has everything she wants and feels no need for a ring and piece of paper."

Chimes in another mole, "She and Casey have weathered a lot in their young relationship already and don't need the pressure of making wedding plans."

Spears made it clear last October that she wasn't about to sprint down the aisle.

"We want [Maddie] to be old enough so that we can enjoy it," Jamie Lynn told OK! of their nuptial plans during a sit-down with Aldridge, who spent much of the chat denying cheating accusations. "We are engaged, and we are really happy with where we are right now. There is no rush for anything. Isn't that right, Casey?"

Perhaps Jamie Lynn's decision has something to do with the shining wedlock examples provided by her divorced parents, Jamie and Lynn, and big sis Britney and ex-husband Kevin Federline. (By the by, in related scary news of the day: K-Fed's reportedly writing songs about the bust-up for his new -- eek! -- album, while Brit's supposedly trying to contact landing-stripped former flame Adnan Ghalib, despite the restraining order in place.)

As for the future, Jamie Lynn is rumored to be working on a country album, but she apparently isn't looking to return to the spotlight.

She has told friends and family she's never coming back to Hollywood," says the snitch. "She feels that part of her life is over. She's happy being a real hands-on Southern mother and hopes to continue that for years to come with Casey right by her side."

