Is Lindsay Lohan's floundering career about to take a titillating, if decidedly downscale, turn? The newly Samantha Ronson-less starlet turned up in Las Vegas on Saturday for the premiere of the burlesque-inspired "Peepshow" with Melanie Brown, and there may have been more on her mind than just a night of provocative entertainment.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that job-needing Lindsay, 22, is in "exploratory talks" with "Peepshow" creator Jerry Mitchell to join the striptease-y show when Scary Spice's co-star, Kelly Monaco, wraps her three-month commitment.

"People forget that she is a 'triple threat' -- she can act and sing and dance," a Lohan-boosting snitch, who obviously missed her awkward pole-dancing moves in "I Know Who Killed Me," enthuses to FoxNews. "She feels that this would really revitalize her career and give her some serious theater cred."

And by "serious theater cred," that means LiLo is contemplating taking on Monaco's role as the naive Bo Peep, who is led on a sensual journey by Brown's more experienced and fishnet body-stocking-clad Diva, along with a host of nearly nude lovelies.

It's just like doing Ibsen on Broadway, except with pasties.

"If they make me an offer, and the money's right, I'll do it," she ostensibly told Mel B at the afterparty, which may not have been the only bit of girl-talk the two shared.

The London Daily Mirror claims Lohan confided to Brown that she's "back on men" after her drama-fueled relationship with Ronson.

And the seemingly "heartbroken" tabloid-topper, who will sit down with Ellen DeGeneres this week for her first post-split TV interview, allegedly drove that point home by getting her flirt on at the shindig.

"She focused her attentions on a good-looking young guy," a mole tells the paper. "After swapping numbers, they were texting throughout -- from opposite sides of the swimming pool."

Lohan and the mystery man reportedly exited together around midnight and hit a comedy club before heading back to her penthouse suite, which we assume was given to her gratis, or else she wouldn't need to earn cash from Sin City stage work.

Meanwhile, did Lindsay recently take a run at an out-of-her-league A-lister? The London Sun claims Lohan, apparently unaware that she's Hollywood Kryptonite, set her sights on Leonardo DiCaprio during a night out at a Los Angeles hot spot last week.

"As soon as Lindsay saw Leo she was like a bee to honey," tattles a descriptive source. "She was going for the big catch and when she spotted him in a dark corner of the club she headed straight for him."

Linds supposedly had a tête-à-tête with the megastar, who has been dating scandal-free, white-hot model Bar Refaeli for three-plus years, before shaking her booty in his direction.

"It was a bit shocking when she got up and started dancing in front of him," asserts the spy, "but he seemed to be enjoying it."

Or maybe he was just trying to mask his cringe reflex with a polite, pitying smile.

