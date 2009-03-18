When your ex-wife is spending quality time with a tall, dark and handsome Brazilian model who's less than half her age, there are a few different ways to react: You could curl into the fetal position and pray for the dalliance to end quickly and in tears (although the waterworks would most likely spring from him, not her), or you could step out in public with a hottie of your own.

The London Daily Mail says the now Madonna-free Guy Ritchie opted for the second option Monday night in London as he dined with Elle Macpherson.

The dapperly suited director, 40, and the supremely well-preserved supermodel, 45, reportedly enjoyed an extended meal at a swanky eatery, making sure to exit separately so as not to be photographed together.

The pair certainly has plenty of common ground in their romantic histories.

Ritchie's nearly eight-year marriage to Madonna ended last year in a blaze of tabloid headlines, with the two eventually agreeing to share custody of sons Rocco, 8, and David, 3. Macpherson called it quits with Swiss financier Arpad Busson in 2005 after nine years and two sons together (her ex is now engaged to Uma Thurman).

Meanwhile, speaking of the Big M and her new model...

