LeAnn Rimes has mastered the art of being vague. In response to this week's Us Weekly cover story that accuses her of stepping out on husband Dean Sheremet with married actor Eddie Cibrian, she's suggesting the situation involves several shades of gray.

"This is a difficult time for me and my loved ones, but I appreciate all your continued support," the singer wrote on her official Web site Wednesday. "I would like to assure all of you that this is a place for you to hear things directly from me and as you all know, not everything in our lives is always black and white."

Rimes, 26, who wed dancer Sheremet in February 2002, when she was just 19, concluded by urging her fans to "have faith."

LeAnn also went the nonspecific route during her appearance Wednesday on "Live With Regis and Kelly."

"Everything's great! There's rumors all the time," she explained. "Things pass, life happens. You know, everything people read, it's not as easy as black and white. That's what it is. I let it roll off my back most of the time."

Sheremet, for his part, is sticking by his missus, at least if his ostensible Twitter page is to be believed.

In a tweet posted Wednesday morning, he declared, "I love my wife!!!"

In its "Caught in an Affair" cover story, Us claims Rimes "got cozy" with the chiseled Cibrian, 35, while shooting the Lifetime movie "Northern Lights," which debuts March 21 (and somewhere, the pic's publicity department does a happy dance).

"From the moment we rehearsed, LeAnn and Eddie honestly developed a really strong bond and a warm relationship," the director told the mag before news of the alleged affair surfaced.

Us purports to have security camera footage from a March 7 "dinner date" that shows the seemingly seven-year-itch-suffering Rimes holding hands and kissing the well-muscled and frequently shirt-free Cibrian, who has two young sons with model Brandi Glanville, his wife of nearly eight years.

The mag also claims that Rimes and Cibrian had a three-hour meet-up at the Malibu Beach Inn on March 14.

Eddie, however, is taking issue with the allegations.

"Other than being friends and two actors who were romantically intertwined in a movie-for-television we filmed last fall, there is no truth to the reporting initiated by US Magazine," he states to "Access Hollywood." "It is a fabricated story that is using random snapshots as connective tissue to create a scandalous relationship."

Still, if the liaison rumblings do turn out to be true, Rimes and Cibrian wouldn't be the first co-stars to find romance on a Lifetime movie set. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott ditched their respective spouses after falling in love while shooting the insta-classic, "Mind Over Murder."

