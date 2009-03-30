Mariah Carey is quite the multitasker, able to simultaneously socialize and quiet those baby rumors that have been gestating for months.

The New York Daily News spotted the chanteuse daintily downing vino alongside hubby Nick Cannon on Saturday night in Miami.

"Mariah was drinking glasses of red wine with a straw," a spy tells the paper. "When she and Nick left at 2 a.m., Mariah took a glass of wine down in the elevator with her."

And the squeezes, who have surprised everyone by actually staying together in the wake of their surprise nuptials last April, appear as smitten as ever.

"They seemed extremely in love," an onlooker informs the Miami Herald. "They were all over each other."

Nick effuses to Us that being Mr. Mariah Carey is "the most amazing thing ever."

"I couldn't wish for anything else," says Cannon, who recently presented his beloved with a Jack Russell puppy. "She's the most incredible woman. Being in a strong union and being there for each other is something that I'd never really experienced before, so to experience it with my wife is remarkable. We're together as one, and that's important to me."

The couple recently moved their love-fest to Barbados, where paparazzi snapped them looking touchy-feely in their respective swimwear -- a teeny leopard-print bikini for her, behemoth board shorts for him.

Meanwhile, in related schmoopy romance news, Fergie remains in her honeymoon phase nearly three months after saying "I do" with Josh Duhamel.

"Now that the wedding is over, we are so chill and comfortable together -- the feeling I have about Josh is like coming home," the Cher-haired singer, 34, happily sighs to People. "There is that small and intimate feeling I have all of the time that tells me things are so right!"

Perhaps right enough for the pitter-patter of little feet?

"I would love to adopt, are you kidding me? I want to have babies if I can of my own, too, if God permits," bubbles Fergie, who is hitting the road this summer with the Black Eyed Peas, to Hollyscoop. "But after the tour, we'll talk babies."

