With so many Hollywood romances ending in a vortex of bitterness and bad-mouthing, it warms our heart to know that some exes remain on good terms. Take Miley Cyrus, who evidently wasn't just blowing smoke when she recently bubbled to Ryan Seacrest that ex-beau Nick Jonas is still "one of my best friends."

On Saturday, the 16-year-old Disney-built powerhouses, whose puppy love went belly-up in late 2007, prompted many a tween to cry "Squee!" by stepping out for lunch at the Village Idiot eatery in Los Angeles.

"Eating lunch and talking about music with an old friend," Miley Twittered during their nosh date, which comes amid reports that they're part of an all-star cast warbling on a "We Are the World"-style song for the Mouse House.

Absent from the outing was the box-office-topping "Hannah Montana" star's 20-year-old boyfriend, Justin Gaston.

Still, Cyrus and Jonas weren't exactly alone. A crush of paparazzi tagged along, which made it tough for neophyte driver Nick to maneuver out of the restaurant's parking lot.

The teen idol scraped his vintage Mustang against the bumper of a shutterbug's SUV, but he seemed oblivious to the car-to-car contact and kept going (the photog's car was undamaged; Nick's fuzzy dice-bedecked ride lost a decorative plastic piece).

Miley has said she "bawled for a month" after splitting from Nick, but she assured Seacrest that "We really love each other. He's really cool, and I'm happy we've been able to stay friends."

As for her underwear-modeling squeeze, Miley told Rachael Ray last week that he's made her much more spiritual.

"I've never been closer to the Lord since I met him," she swooned of Gaston. "He's really made me read my Bible."

Meanwhile, in related friendly ex news, Gwyneth Paltrow and Ben Affleck, who dated for a couple years back in the late 90s, are apparently still chummy.

On Saturday in Los Angeles, the actor was snapped toting his adorably smiley 3-year-old daughter, Violet, into a third birthday party for the Oscar winner's son, Moses.

Also on hand to grab a slice of what we're guessing was a scrumptious macrobiotic, sugar-free birthday cake were Paltrow's husband, Chris Martin, and their soon-to-be 5-year-old daughter, Apple, along with celebrity pals such as Liv Tyler, Steven Spielberg, Tobey Maguire and her "Iron Man" director, Jon Favreau.

Affleck's missus, Jennifer Garner, appeared to be a no-show, although she was probably busy with 3-month-old Seraphina, whose epic cuteness was captured by paparazzi on Friday while she was out for a stroll with her mom.

Photographers were also afoot on Sunday as Jen planted a kiss on a baggage-loaded Ben, who was reportedly on his way to the airport.

"Ben is pretty ideal as far as I'm concerned," the actress gushes in the current issue of In Touch. "I don't think you could do any better. I don't think there's a lovelier person."

Next: Brad and Angelina adoption rumor, No. 438