Justin Timberlake is trying a new tactic in dealing with an old problem: He's using humor to put the kibosh on long-simmering reports that he's looking to lock down Jessica Biel.

"I'm not engaged," the lately Buddy Holly-bespectacled chart-topper told Oprah Winfrey on Friday. "If she is, we have a problem."

Zingers aside, Justin says he's simply not ready for a ring exchange.

"I just have enough trouble taking care of myself," he admits. "It's a tough thing to sort of negotiate, especially for younger men."

It's even tougher when the tabloids can't make up their minds over whether Justin and Jessica's romance is heading for the altar or the crapper. The current issue of OK! has the twosome "on the rocks," ostensibly because of the crooner's "incorrigibly roving eye."

"They've been fighting lately," maintains an insider. "Jessica's seen Justin flirt but says it's all in good fun. But she has told him that if they get engaged, it's got to end. Things seem a bit tense with them, but they're trying to get past the rough patches."

Timberlake, for his part, offered up a reasonable explanation to the Big O as to why he's taking his time committing to forever, positing that people -- and by extension, relationships -- are mutable.

"People change like the seasons. I'm going to be a different person next year to myself than I am right now," he said. "You [should] have that ability to say, 'I accept you for who you are and who you're going to become.' Because if we stop changing, then what are we doing?"

Justin, who's out shilling for his William Rast clothing line, did go out of his way to pay his girlfriend of two-plus years a nice compliment, calling her "a huge muse" for his collection.

Speaking of muses, that's exactly what Nicole Kidman was for husband Keith Urban on his new album, "Defying Gravity," which hits stores this week.

"Thank You," the last song on the record, is a love letter from the rehabbed country star to the Oscar winner, who gave birth to their daughter, Sunday Rose, last July.

"Like a fool I thought that I could fight/The shadows on my own/To the dark I was no stranger/But this was stronger than I'd known," he sings. "And I thank you for my heart/I thank you for my life/And I thank God for grace and mercy/And that you became my wife."

Urban tells USA Today that the tune was the result of his collaboration with songwriter Rick Nowels, who "pulled this story out of me, which became quite a confessional -- much more intimate than I might have written had I intended to write about [her]. It was very instinctual and very much from the heart."

After he recorded it, "I took it home and played it for her that night," recalls Keith. "I think she was very, you know, touched."

