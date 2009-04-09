In this week's edition of dubious tabloid items that we desperately hope are true, Star magazine has a detail-laden doozy about Jennifer Lopez and her allegedly vast and pampered wig collection. According to the tab, Mrs. Marc Anthony has set aside a whole room -- a "beautiful space decorated in caramel and gold tones" -- at their Long Island, N.Y., estate just for her high-end hairpieces. "Jennifer keeps the door locked and hardly ever lets anyone in the room, not even Marc," tattles a snitch. "The shelves on the walls are full of plastic heads holding the best hairpieces money can buy." The source claims all the wigs are made from real human hair because "Jennifer spares no expense when it comes to her looks." And here's hoping that the room remains well-secured, because we can only imagine the trauma that twins Max and Emme might suffer if they accidentally stumble upon a variety of meticulously coiffed plastic heads.

Always wanted to peek inside Gwyneth Paltrow's couture-crammed closet? Dreamed of teetering on her vertiginous stilettos? Then this is your lucky day. In the latest issue of her GOOP newsletter, the Oscar-winning advice giver reveals that she recently did "a big cathartic spring clean-out" of her closet and has decided to auction off some of the designer items that didn't make the cut. The chic selection is sure to excite the style conscious, with covetable (and, as of this writing, affordable) gear from Valentino, Lanvin, Tod's, Marni, Roger Vivier and many more up for grabs. Proceeds will go to the Robin Hood Foundation, which fights poverty in New York City.

If you're salivating at the heaping helping of irony that would surely be served up in Kate Moss' rumored kosher cookbook, we have bad news. It ain't gonna happen. Despite the London Daily Mirror's claim that the veteran supermodel planned to put her nicotine-tinged taste buds to work by perfecting a host of kosher faves, including latkes and chicken noodle soup, her rep insists the report is totally meshugah. "This is not true," Kate's mouthpiece pooh-poohs to RadarOnline. "There are no plans at this time for her to release a cookbook."

Mischa Barton has been on both sides of the Hollywood weight debate, criticized for being too rickety and too robust, but she says the figure flak just bounces off of her. "It's human nature to be self-critical, but it's possible to like the way you look," she self-actualizes to Cosmopolitan UK (via the London Sun). "I'm happy now -- I wouldn't change my body, and I couldn't anyway. The only way to be happy and be a more enjoyable person to be around is to embrace what you've got. Everyone has issues about their body, but I feel confident now. I'm healthy and happy."

