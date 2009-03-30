Good news for "Twilight" lovers with sensitive sniffers: Robert Pattinson insists that rumors he's constantly surrounded by a Pigpen-esque miasma don't have a whiff of truth. Last week, a "New Moon" source sniped to E! News, "He stinks. I mean, it's awful. He never showers, and it drives people on the set crazy." When asked about the reek rumblings during a sit-down with Moviefone, the hopefully more heartthrob-than-slob actor countered, "I haven't even been on the set yet!" The reporter then notes that Zac Efron was recently hit with the same soap-averse tale, prompting Pattinson to retort with a chuckle, "Really? He looks like he smells really good. I also do shower." All together: Phew.

Liam Neeson isn't letting his grief get in the way of his professionalism. The New York Post reports the actor headed back to the Toronto set of "Chloe" just days after the funeral of wife Natasha Richardson, who died March 18 of head injuries suffered from a ski slope fall. A spy tells the paper that he was seen sitting solo at a hotel bar in town. "It was so sad," picture-paints the eyewitness. "He looked like he was in an Edward Hopper print." Neeson's rep confirms he returned to Toronto and "completed the movie."

It's not easy being Tyra Banks. The self-adoring talk show host tells People that she was "roughed up" during a catfight scene with Miley Cyrus for the forthcoming "Hannah Montana" movie. "I was taller, but Miley was stronger," she said at the GLAAD Awards on Saturday night in New York. Tyra recalls how they had to do "20 takes" of the Disney teen queen pummeling her while clinging to her back (sounds hee-larious). When it was over, Banks went home "bruised, confused and needing a bath of Epsom salts."

