Not long before Rihanna was allegedly attacked by Chris Brown, she used her celebrity to bring attention to one of her youngest fans, a 6-year-old leukemia patient in serious need of a bone marrow donor.

Now, with Brown pleading not guilty to assault and making criminal threats, the beleaguered chanteuse, 21, has wisely turned the relentless spotlight she's under back on little Jasmina Anema. People magazine reports she surprised the tyke in her hospital room at NYU Medical Center on April 2.

Jasmina's joyful reaction: "She's really here!"

The button-cute little girl, who's suffering from a rare and aggressive form of leukemia, is often wiped out from her chemotherapy treatments, explains Katharina Harf, the executive vice president of DKMS Americas, a nonprofit bone marrow donor center trying to find her a match.

"But when Rihanna walked into the room, there was no sign of that at all," she recalls. "Jasmina loves Rihanna. And Rihanna fell in love with Jasmina."

Jasmina also fell in love with the large bag of makeup the CoverGirl spokesmodel brought along for her. The mag says Rihanna, after getting the go-ahead from Jasmina's mom, painted her fingernails and "gently" applied eye shadow.

The pop star, perhaps relieved to be in a judgment-free environment that had nothing to do with her tabloid-topping problems (not to mention being able to do a good deed for someone in need), ended up talking, giggling, dancing and playing with Jasmina for more than three hours, only leaving because it was her bedtime.

"You have no idea how much this means to her," the tot's grateful mom told Rihanna.

"Jasmina is such a vibrant and amazing little girl, so full of life," the singer gushes to People. "It breaks my heart to see her go through this difficult sickness. Jasmina still hasn't found a match and she is just one of 6,000 people suffering from leukemia or other blood cancers who search the registry every day for a life-saving match. We can take action and sign up to be bone marrow donors. We can save the life of Jasmina and others like her."

The matching process is easier than you might think. For more information on bone marrow donation and how you can help, visit DKMS Americas or www.OneForJasmina.com.

