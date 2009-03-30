A surefire indication that it's time to cut ties with your assault charge-facing boyfriend -- when Brody Jenner, Frankie Delgado and Wilmer Valderrama are considered major upgrades. All three have supposedly been spotted hanging out in recent days with Rihanna, who is rumored to be taking a break from Chris Brown.

On March 25, the New York Post saw the recently gun-tattooed, positive PR-needing chanteuse, 21, at Nobu in Los Angeles "smiling and flirting" with several guys, including "Bromance" D-lister Jenner and his even more fame-challenged buddy-cum-co-star, Delgado.

The next night, claims RadarOnline.com, Rihanna, decked out in a sheer lace top and accompanied by a couple of bodyguards, was "nuzzling" with Delgado at L.A. hot spot Delux.

"She was snuggling with him on her couch and the two were all about each other," alleges a source. "Rihanna gave Frankie a lap-type dance when Destiny's Child's song 'Bug-A-Boo' started playing."

While it's unclear what the difference is between a lap dance and a "lap-type" dance (we're guessing there's not much -- and deep apologies for this -- wiggle room between the two), Delgado assures E! News that no bumping and/or grinding took place.

"We are, however, good friends," he says, "and God bless any guy who does get to dance with her."

But actual pals of the singer are fuming over the lap-type dance rumblings, dismissing it as a publicity stunt on Delgado's part.

"Frankie is total bull[bleep] and is now using her to try and get press on himself," a source rails to the New York Post. "He got her to come [out] and then sold her out so he could see his name in print. He even told people she was dancing on tables -- which is wrong."

As for Valderrama, who's been known to blab about his inexplicable starlet success over the years (he's dated everyone from Lindsay Lohan to Mandy Moore), he apparently turned his well-worn game on Rihanna at an L.A. club on March 18.

"They were chatting and laughing for ages," an eyewitness recently told the London Daily Mirror. "They looked pretty cozy and relaxed in each other's company. Wilmer was all charm and even had a bottle of champagne for Rihanna."

While it's understandable that the Barbadian beauty is trying to move forward and have some fun, is she also trying to block out her reportedly violent run-in with Brown on Feb. 8?

FoxNews.com believes she "wants the whole thing" to just go away, claiming she isn't cooperating with Los Angeles prosecutors in the case against the R&B star, 19.

Word is, Rihanna is upset that pictures of her injuries were leaked to the press and that she was identified as the victim.

But the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office denies she's being uncooperative, saying in a statement, "We deal with her attorney who says she is a cooperating victim."

