Looks like Madonna is seeking solace from her adoption woes with the twin comforts of her religion and her boy toy. Disproving recent reports that she had ditched dewy Brazilian model Jesus Luz, the Big M, 50, stepped out with the 22-year-old looker in New York City on Wednesday night. The London Sun says they began their evening at the Kabbalah Center before moving on to dinner at an Italian eatery. No word on whether Madonna was celebrating her reported purchase of a $40 million Manhattan townhouse, which features 13 bedrooms, 14 bathrooms and the relaxing rumble of a nearby subway line.

In other reunion news, Evan Rachel Wood confirms she's back with Marilyn Manson, a man who once rhapsodized how she's "my double, my twin ... and someone who I'd want to fornicate with." In an underwear- and gun-filled spread for GQ magazine, the actress, 21, reveals she's reunited with the whey-faced rocker, 40, after "taking some time" apart. The comeliness-mismatched pair stuck a fork in their two-year relationship last November, about six months after they inked on matching heart tattoos. As for those rumors involving her "Wrestler" co-star Mickey Rourke, Wood reiterates that they were so much hooey. "There was no truth to it, and it was so annoying," she gripes to the mag. "The friendship was intimate and nice, and this makes it weird."

Meanwhile, Pink and Carey Hart's recent reconciliation may lead them to reaffirm their commitment to stay together until one of them drops dead. In Touch claims the back-on couple, who parted ways in early 2008, two years after saying "I do" on a beach in Costa Rica, are thinking about renewing their vows. "They want to have a ceremony at their house in Malibu on the beach at sunset," says an insider. "It will take place in early summer and will be very simple and small, with just their family and a few close friends."

Speaking of weddings, we can now add one more item to our long list of reasons why we have a major girl-crush on Salma Hayek. Seems the actress is much too sensible to shell out a boatload of cash to retie the knot with moneybags French businessman Francois-Henri Pinault, whom she swapped low-key vows with during a Valentine's Day ceremony at City Hall in Paris. "I think a wedding is about love, friends, family and fun," Salma tells People magazine of rumors she's tossing a $2 million nuptial extravaganza later this month. "I think spending millions of dollars on a wedding is ridiculous and it has never been my dream." Scoffs Hayek, who welcomed daughter Valentina with Pinault in 2007, "I would never do that."

And finally, Ashley Tisdale is unloading plenty of emotional baggage as she promotes her new breakup song, "It's Alright, It's OK." "It's about how the guy cheats on me and that it's all right, it's okay, you're gonna move on," the "High School Musical" grad explains to Radio Disney. Tisdale, 23, who recently split from Jared Murillo, her beau of two years, admits she's not unfamiliar with boy troubles. "I guess I have [some] trust issues," she confesses, "because I have been cheated on in the past." But is Ashley working through some of those issues with her music-video director Scott Speer, who was recently snapped picking her up at the airport with flowers? "I'm not in a relationship. I'm single but he's a good friend of mine," the Tiz coyly tells E!'s "Daily 10." "He's a really hot, good friend of mine."

