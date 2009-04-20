Matthew McConaughey isn't necessarily against getting locked up in the institution of marriage, but he's not looking to be committed anytime soon. The former Sexiest Man Alive, 39, whose girlfriend, Camila Alves, was spotted last month with a suspicious sparkler on her finger during a stroll with their 9-month-old son, Levi, says there's no vow-swap in his future. "It's just not something I plan on doing right now, and that I feel like I need to do right now," he told reporters while talking up his forthcoming rom-com, "The Ghosts of Girlfriends Past" (via People magazine). "It's not an institution I'm against at all. I'm actually for it, believe in it and have seen it actually be very, very healthy for many relationships." But he makes it clear that an aisle-walk is about as likely as another naked bongo session. "I don't have any plans for it," insists McConaughey.

Will it be third time lucky for Mary-Louise Parker and Jeffrey Dean Morgan? The fickle lovebirds, who called off their engagement in April 2008, four months after they reconciled following their initial split in the summer of 2007, are once again looking lovey-dovey. RadarOnline reports the repeat exes made a "low-key" outing to a concert in Los Angeles on Friday night. "At one point, Jeffrey nuzzled her as he whispered into her ear and then planted a kiss on her. It was intimate and sweet," relays a spywitness, who apparently did a little eavesdropping during the show. "They were clearly very comfortable with each other. You can tell by the way they talk to each other that they're best friends, too." This is the second time that Parker, who is mom to son William, 5, and daughter Ash, 2, and Morgan, who recently discovered he has a 4-year-old son, have been spotted together in recent days. People magazine reports that, earlier this month, the actress, 44, and the "Watchmen" star (and her onetime "Weeds" hubby), 43, appeared "cozy" during a Colorado ski trip.

Rachel McAdams' romance with Josh Lucas is looking less and less like just a Ryan Gosling rebound. A spy tells the New York Post that the pair couldn't keep their lips off of each other during a "very cozy" meal at Manhattan restaurant Little Giant last Wednesday. "They blended in with the regular hipsters," recalls the mole. "They were smitten kittens and spent most of the meal making out. At one point, she rested her head right next to him on the pillows lining the windowsill." A couple days later, the actress, who has been making the promotional rounds for "State of Play," was seen apartment hunting with Lucas, prompting speculation that they might soon be shacking up. But word is that the Toronto-based McAdams is simply searching for a place to stay in New York during production of "Morning Glory" with Harrison Ford.

