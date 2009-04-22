Babies, diets, body dimensions and booze: Which stars are debunking what? Here's the lowdown on the latest celebrity denials.

It's hard to avoid the tabloids when you're waiting in line at the grocery store, so it's a good bet that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie got a gander at the many headlines devoted to them as they hit a Stop & Shop in Oyster Bay, N.Y., on Saturday afternoon with daughters Shiloh, 2, and Zahara, 4. (Stars -- they run mundane errands just like us!)

Now, an insider is quashing several rumors surrounding the superstar squeezes with help from People magazine, their go-to media outlet. Rumors decreed false by the mag include Star's recent announcement that Jolie is once again pregnant; that she passed out on the set of "Salt" from the supposed liquid diet she's on ("Angie is very happy and healthy," insists the confidant); and that she and Pitt are adopting from the Philippines.

Brad and Angelina's picture-perfect domestic outing also negates In Touch's recent claim that they haven't been seen together in more than a month, as well as its current "Brad Moves Out!" cover story.

In related news, Jennifer Hudson's belly has been under intense scrutiny in recent days, but she, like Jolie, is shooting down the knocked-up talk.

A rep for the currently on-tour chanteuse, who is engaged to Harvard-trained lawyer-turned-"I Love New York 2" contestant David Otunga, pooh-poohs to "Extra" that she's not on the stork's delivery route.

Meanwhile, size matters to Kim Kardashian, who's taking issue with Us Weekly for implying that she wears Forever 21's new plus-size line.

"I am a huge fan of Forever 21 and I'm very happy they have expanded their line to include a plus-size range, but I am not in that size category and this article makes it sound like I am!" the callipygian looker kvetches on her blog. "I am a curvy girl and I love my curves, but curvy and plus-sized are two very different things. I work really hard to maintain my curves while staying slim and healthy, so to be classed as a 'fuller-figured woman' of extra large proportions is a little offensive."

According to Kim, she's a size 2, "not 2XL," a distinction that irked some of her more zaftig readers. She quickly apologized for "hurting anyone's feelings," explaining, "I think I worded it completely wrong and I am sorry."

Someone who is frequently accused of wording things completely wrong is Paula Abdul, who is setting the record straight on the longtime chatter surrounding her oft-confusing (but of late slightly more coherent) "American Idol" critiques.

In a sit-down with "Nightline" set to air Thursday, Paula firmly denies speculation that she's popped prescription drugs or tippled before the show.

"I've never been drunk in my life," insists Paula, who scoffs of the pill rumblings, "No, no, no, no, no. Will not take those drugs [e.g., Vicodin and Oxycontin]. And you can check my medical records. There is nothing like that."

