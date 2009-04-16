By Kat Giantis

The rumor mill has been working overtime cranking out hookup chatter for the "New Moon" cast, and, as you'd expect, the rumblings involve yet another attempt to make leads Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart happen.

Although the erstwhile Edward and Bella have repeatedly denied talk that they're anything more than friends and tween-adored co-stars, that hasn't stopped E!'s Ted Casablanca from hinting that there's "something smoldering" between the "Twilight" twosome, a situation that supposedly prompted their reps to schedule a hush-hush meeting.

You'll recall that Pattinson, 22, was most recently linked to castmate Nikki Reed, a tidbit that Life & Style has picked up and run with.

"Rob knows Nikki's not the one for him," a snitch alleges in the mag's not-at-all melodramatic "Twilight Heartbreak" cover story, "but he still goes back to her and leads her on."

The source claims he's been "causing tension" by flirting up a storm "in front of Nikki," noting, "He can get any girl on set except Kristen."

Star, meanwhile, tries a different tack, purporting there's a "catfight" a-brewing between pals Stewart and Reed for "Rob's attention."

But Kristen, 19, who recently brushed off the Pattinson rumors by pointing out that her boyfriend, actor Michael Angarano, "is totally not a threatened guy," wasn't exactly baring her claws Tuesday night when she joined Nikki and several other "New Moon" castmates at a Vancouver, B.C., club to support co-star Jackson Rathbone's band, 100 Monkeys.

Pattinson was a no-show for the outing, but Nikki didn't seem to notice, according to L&S, which claims she had her eye on the talent.

"Nikki was definitely into one of Jackson's bandmates," says a mole, before accusing her of bad-touching the "startled" musician onstage.

The suspiciously well-informed spy adds that Taylor Lautner was "preoccupied with a tall brunette -- they were really into each other, dancing very close," while Ashley Greene was supposedly getting handsy with former "Lost" eye candy Ian Somerhalder, who will do his own bloodsucker thing in the forthcoming CW series "The Vampire Diaries."

